Arizona woman teaches youth bluegrass music
CHANDLER, AZ - Meet the Jam Pak Blues and Grass Neighborhood Band. Anni Beach, a retired school teacher, takes youngsters into her home and instructs them on acoustic instruments, songs, vocal technique and performance in a non-competitive "everyone is welcome" way.
