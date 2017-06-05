Arizona woman teaches youth bluegrass...

Arizona woman teaches youth bluegrass music

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

CHANDLER, AZ - Meet the Jam Pak Blues and Grass Neighborhood Band. Anni Beach, a retired school teacher, takes youngsters into her home and instructs them on acoustic instruments, songs, vocal technique and performance in a non-competitive "everyone is welcome" way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 3 hr Dnssrt 2,697
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) 18 hr Jake 3
Relationships between tribal gaming leaders and... (Jun '15) Wed crimeblogger 3
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue Hollywood 2,141
Trying to find my mom. Tue Dirt 5
name your gangs in arizona? (Feb '16) Jun 4 SILENT 4
July 4th is evil Jun 3 Educated 5
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC