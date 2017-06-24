5 ways to fight crime while walking y...

5 ways to fight crime while walking your dog

The Arizona Republic

A new community awareness program in Chandler, Arizona, called the Dog Walking Watch encourages owners to be more vigilant while out with their pets. 5 ways to fight crime while walking your dog A new community awareness program in Chandler, Arizona, called the Dog Walking Watch encourages owners to be more vigilant while out with their pets.

