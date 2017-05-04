Vehicle ends up in Chandler canal after tire failure
CHANDLER, AZ - Tire failure caused a two-vehicle minor injury collision on westbound SanTan 202 just west of Dobson Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. DPS said one of the vehicles swerved off the roadway to the right and went into the canal after the tire failure early Wednesday morning.
