TurbineAero wins 2017 Top Shop Award for Best APU Overhaul and Repair
CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- TurbineAero has been named the recipient of the 2017 Top Shop Award for Best APU Overhaul and Repair from The145.com. The purpose of the Top Shop Award is to recognize repair centers that provide superior customer support, excellent turn-around-times, and competitive repair pricing.
