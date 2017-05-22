TurbineAero wins 2017 Top Shop Award ...

TurbineAero wins 2017 Top Shop Award for Best APU Overhaul and Repair

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: World News Report

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- TurbineAero has been named the recipient of the 2017 Top Shop Award for Best APU Overhaul and Repair from The145.com. The purpose of the Top Shop Award is to recognize repair centers that provide superior customer support, excellent turn-around-times, and competitive repair pricing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky lewark zuchowski 3 hr Darren Zuchowski 2
Max Zuchowski Sun Darren Zuchowski 2
Gay Community Questions Sun LookingFor 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) May 10 Joe Smith 2,690
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Apr '17 Meghan 20
work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13) Apr '17 Sam George 7
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar '17 D D Home 7
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 22 at 8:43AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC