Strangers send cards to Chandler mom who lost baby

A Chandler is helping comfort her friend who lost a baby before Mother's Day by asking for Mother's Day cards. Miranda gave birth after a normal, healthy pregnancy in February, but her baby, Matilda, died shortly thereafter.

