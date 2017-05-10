Standoff in Chandler ends with suspect shooting himself
CHANDLER, AZ - A standoff between police and a reportedly armed man who had holed up inside a Chandler business after a fire and shooting were reported at a nearby motel ended with the suspect being taken to the hospital Friday. Police went into the building at about 3 p.m. and discovered the suspect with an "apparent" self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
