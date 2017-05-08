Kinton Bruce, accused of causing a hit-and-run accident that killed a woman in Chandler on Saturday night, had a blood-alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit. Records: Chandler hit-run DUI suspect was 3 times over limit, fled scene due to 'anxiety' Kinton Bruce, accused of causing a hit-and-run accident that killed a woman in Chandler on Saturday night, had a blood-alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit.

