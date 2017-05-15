QB Tyler Shough gets 'good feeling' from Michigan visit
Less than a week after landing a commitment from one quarterback in the 2018 class, Michigan was working on another. Tyler Shough, a 2018 three-star quarterback from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz., visited Michigan this weekend and enjoyed the trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|Sat
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|May 13
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|May 13
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 13
|Basnic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC