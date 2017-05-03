Pinewell Capital buys Fogco Systems

Pinewell Capital buys Fogco Systems

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Fogco Systems Inc., to Pinewell Capital LLC. The acquisition closed March 13, 2017. Details were not disclosed.

