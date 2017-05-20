Photos: Arizona Sea Life Aquarium ope...

Photos: Arizona Sea Life Aquarium opens new exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Children march in a parade as part of the grand opening of the new Colorado River Adventure exhibit at the Arizona Sea Life Aquarium, Friday, May 19, 2017. Photos: Arizona Sea Life Aquarium opens new exhibit Children march in a parade as part of the grand opening of the new Colorado River Adventure exhibit at the Arizona Sea Life Aquarium, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky lewark zuchowski 8 hr Darren Zuchowski 2
Max Zuchowski Sun Darren Zuchowski 2
Gay Community Questions Sun LookingFor 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) May 10 Joe Smith 2,690
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Apr '17 Meghan 20
work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13) Apr '17 Sam George 7
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar '17 D D Home 7
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 22 at 8:43AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC