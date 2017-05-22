PD: Voyeur suspect claims 600 differe...

PD: Voyeur suspect claims 600 different victims

21 hrs ago

A Chandler man was arrested in Glendale after police found him using hidden cameras in a public restroom to record men urinating. Glendale police report that on May 14 an off-duty officer was working security at a swap meet at the Glendale 9 Drive-in.

