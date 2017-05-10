PD: Stalker attacks woman with scisso...

PD: Stalker attacks woman with scissors, flees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ABC15.com

A man used scissors and a whiskey bottle to attack his ex-girlfriend who he had been stalking for seven years. Chandler police report that in the early morning hours of May 3, Michael Eugene Allen, age 24, entered a second story apartment in Chandler near Ray Road and McClintok Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities? 6 hr Heleena 4
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 6 hr nory 230
US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder 7 hr Annay 5
Paternity test are sexist towards women 9 hr More DNA test 17
Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ? 9 hr Stay Healthy 7
Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13) 17 hr Barry Kimmons 3
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Wed Jo mama 7
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 11 at 9:31AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,958,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC