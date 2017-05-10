PD: Stalker attacks woman with scissors, flees
A man used scissors and a whiskey bottle to attack his ex-girlfriend who he had been stalking for seven years. Chandler police report that in the early morning hours of May 3, Michael Eugene Allen, age 24, entered a second story apartment in Chandler near Ray Road and McClintok Drive.
