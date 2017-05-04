PD: Man steals $30K in power tools in 21 thefts

A man arrested for committing armed robberies of four north Phoenix businesses in March has now been charged with 21 thefts of Home Depot stores in Mesa, Chandler, and Queen Creek since March of 2016. Mesa police report that 30-year-old Kipper Ray Myers ran a theft ring with two others who stole power tool equipment worth over $30,000, in 21 thefts from seven Home Depot stores.

