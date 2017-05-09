Mother-daughter business team helps people get organized
Getting organized can be an emotional rollercoaster for people as they struggle to decide what longtime possessions to keep and which ones to throw away or donate. Recruiting the help of Erika Gentner and Kerry Rehberg, co-owners of Dependable Divas, a professional organizing company with clients in Chandler, can help.
