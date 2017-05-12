Like Sherlock Holmes, county officials use clues to hunt down problems on the property-tax rolls - like a slab of asphalt in Chandler that racked up $90,000 in back taxes. How a slab of Chandler asphalt ended up owing $90K in back taxes Like Sherlock Holmes, county officials use clues to hunt down problems on the property-tax rolls - like a slab of asphalt in Chandler that racked up $90,000 in back taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.