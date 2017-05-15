Hey, Phoenix Artists! Here Are 13 New Grants and Calls for Art
David Emmit Adams, who received a 2015 artist research and development grant from Arizona Commission on the Arts, with his work at "The Photography Show" presented by AIPAD in New York earlier this year. Maybe you've got a great concept for a new mural, or a sculpture you wish more people could see.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sat
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sat
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|Sat
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|May 13
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|May 13
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 13
|Basnic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC