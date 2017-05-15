Here's Everything You Need to Know About Dirty Disco 2017 This Weekend

Sure, the annual electronic dance music event, which started out as a "renegade desert party" back in 2010, may have transformed into a festival-like affair over the past few years but according to promoter Sam Groove, it still maintains its gritty vibe and underground verve. "As we've grown larger and turned into a festival-style event, we've tried to keep that desert party feel," he says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.