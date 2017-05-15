Here's Everything You Need to Know About Dirty Disco 2017 This Weekend
Sure, the annual electronic dance music event, which started out as a "renegade desert party" back in 2010, may have transformed into a festival-like affair over the past few years but according to promoter Sam Groove, it still maintains its gritty vibe and underground verve. "As we've grown larger and turned into a festival-style event, we've tried to keep that desert party feel," he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|May 13
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|May 13
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 13
|Basnic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC