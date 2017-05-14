Former 'SanTan Sun News' owner to hit stage with friends in 'Boa Babes'

Chandler resident Laurie Fagen, former owner and publisher emeritus of "SanTan Sun News," is taking the stage with four other experienced actresses in a musical about their friendship, which has spanned four decades. "Boa Babes" makes its world premiere May 18-21 at Mesa Encore Black Box Theatre, 933 E. Main St. Fagen, who has performed in many local theater productions including "Dames at Sea" and "Jerry's Girls," wrote the musical about love, loss, children, spouses, deep friendships and other universal themes for women and men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.