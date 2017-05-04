Everything You Need to Know About Bassrush Massive Arizona This Weekend
Not only does it have a tendency to get hearts pounding, fists pumping, and eardrums rattling, electronic dance tracks that are heavy on booming bass and subharmonic sounds have a way of making bodies move harder, faster, and stronger. Heck, a scientific study from a few years back even determined that bass-heavy music makes listeners feel more powerful.
