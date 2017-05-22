Documenting Hate: Fill out this form if you have been the victim of a hate crime or bias incident
We want to get a handle on hate crimes and bias incidents in Arizona and the nation. Fill out this form if you have been the victim of a hate crime or bias incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky lewark zuchowski
|20 hr
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Max Zuchowski
|Sun
|Darren Zuchowski
|2
|Gay Community Questions
|Sun
|LookingFor
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 10
|Joe Smith
|2,690
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Meghan
|20
|work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Sam George
|7
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|D D Home
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC