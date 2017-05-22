Documenting Hate: Fill out this form ...

Documenting Hate: Fill out this form if you have been the victim of a hate crime or bias incident

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

We want to get a handle on hate crimes and bias incidents in Arizona and the nation. Fill out this form if you have been the victim of a hate crime or bias incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky lewark zuchowski 20 hr Darren Zuchowski 2
Max Zuchowski Sun Darren Zuchowski 2
Gay Community Questions Sun LookingFor 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) May 10 Joe Smith 2,690
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Apr '17 Meghan 20
work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13) Apr '17 Sam George 7
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar '17 D D Home 7
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 22 at 8:43AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC