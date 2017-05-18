Denny's Multi-Unit Operator On The Top Line
Veteran Denny's multi-unit franchisee Glenn Beattie learned early in his franchise career to keep his eye on the prize: the paying customer. "Everybody is worried about the bottom line," says Beattie, president of Top Line Restaurants Inc. "If you grow your top line sales every year, year-over-year, the bottom line will take care of itself.
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|May 10
|Joe Smith
|2,690
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Meghan
|20
|work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Sam George
|7
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|D D Home
|7
