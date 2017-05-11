Chandler ranked 44th most expensive city to rent in the nation
Chandler ranked as the 44th most expensive city in which to rent in the nation in the May 2017 National Rent Report. The report was released by the Zumper National Rent Index, made by website Zumper.com, which aggregates apartments and homes for rent to advertise to prospective renters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|16 hr
|Heleena
|4
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|16 hr
|nory
|230
|US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder
|17 hr
|Annay
|5
|Paternity test are sexist towards women
|20 hr
|More DNA test
|17
|Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ?
|20 hr
|Stay Healthy
|7
|Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Barry Kimmons
|3
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Jo mama
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC