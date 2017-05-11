Chandler ranked 44th most expensive c...

Chandler ranked 44th most expensive city to rent in the nation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Tan Sun News

Chandler ranked as the 44th most expensive city in which to rent in the nation in the May 2017 National Rent Report. The report was released by the Zumper National Rent Index, made by website Zumper.com, which aggregates apartments and homes for rent to advertise to prospective renters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities? 16 hr Heleena 4
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 16 hr nory 230
US found loyd Jowers guilty of murder 17 hr Annay 5
Paternity test are sexist towards women 20 hr More DNA test 17
Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ? 20 hr Stay Healthy 7
Review: Gregan & Associates (Jul '13) Thu Barry Kimmons 3
Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16) Wed Jo mama 7
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at May 11 at 9:31AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC