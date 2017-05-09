Chandler bloggers are Valley's only n...

Chandler bloggers are Valley's only nominees for James Beard Awards

San Tan Sun News

Although top Valley chefs were snubbed by this year's James Beard awards, a Chandler couple is in the running for one of the prestigious 2017 Media Awards. Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski, former Arizona Republic staffers who publish a blog called Bite: Eat, Drink, Wander, are finalists for Best Video Webcast, on Location, for producing "Elements."

Read more at San Tan Sun News.

