Chamber Women in Leadership lunch to feature 'Real Women' honorees
This month, the Chandler Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership luncheon will feature the "Real Women of Chandler," as chosen by "Chandler Lifestyle Magazine," including Chandler Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Terri Kimble. "While it is truly an honor to be ranked among these incredible Chandler women, I can't emphasize enough how important it is to recognize that Chandler is cultivating such a diverse group of individuals contributing to our community," Kimble said.
