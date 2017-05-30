Bradley Morris Has Tough Weekend at Wild Horse Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona
The 2017 season opener for K&N-sponsored driver Bradley Morris was full of ups and downs. Rounds one and two of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series were held in Chandler, Arizona, at the Wild Horse Motorsports Park.
