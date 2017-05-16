AZ Memo: 'Expose Walmart' tour; chow down for National...
AZ Memo: 'Expose Walmart' tour; chow down for National Barbecue Day; Suns draft position today; latest weather, and more Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know to start your workday.
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|May 13
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|May 13
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 13
|Basnic
|6
