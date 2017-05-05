Arizona Made: Bonded Logic, insulating products
The company experienced a 30 percent growth by turning 300,000 pairs of jeans in a month into insulation and as styrofoam replacements in coolers. Arizona Made: Bonded Logic, insulating products The company experienced a 30 percent growth by turning 300,000 pairs of jeans in a month into insulation and as styrofoam replacements in coolers.
