The company experienced a 30 percent growth by turning 300,000 pairs of jeans in a month into insulation and as styrofoam replacements in coolers. Arizona Made: Bonded Logic, insulating products The company experienced a 30 percent growth by turning 300,000 pairs of jeans in a month into insulation and as styrofoam replacements in coolers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.