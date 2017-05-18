A Visual Tour of Phoenix Dim Sum Restaurants
Phoenix Palace, also at Warner and Dobson Roads, is in the same shopping center as Lee Lee International Supermarket in Chandler. For the New Times' roundup of metro Phoenix restaurants with dim sum service, we visited Mesa's Mekong Palace, C-Fu Gourmet and Phoenix Palace in Chandler, and west Phoenix's Great Wall Cuisine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|May 13
|AZ BOYS
|2,141
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|May 13
|smor-ty
|233
|white minorities
|May 13
|smor-ty
|3
|Which school is better : Public or suburb ?
|May 13
|Lks
|3
|July 4th is evil
|May 13
|polit
|2
|Europeans vs European Americans
|May 13
|tomas
|3
|Why Does Mesa PD Target Minorities?
|May 13
|Basnic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC