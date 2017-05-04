5 Quick and Easy Ideas for Your Cinco...

5 Quick and Easy Ideas for Your Cinco de Mayo Party

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MSN Living

It's great to have an excuse to celebrate - and for many Americans, Cinco de Mayo is a popular one. The holiday commemorates the date in 1862 when Mexican soldiers successfully fought off French troops who were trying to take over Mexico City .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 2 hr Fuzze 2,138
Paternity test are sexist towards women 3 hr Marissey 15
The Success of Black Wall Street 4 hr Case n point 10
The founding framers 5 hr tad 10
Does CEO's of cigarette companies smoke ? 6 hr Andy 4
The corruption continues... 13 hr crimeblogger 1
News MESA, AZ - DECEMBER 08: Immigration and Customs... Tue spytheweb 16
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Maricopa County was issued at May 05 at 3:08AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,705 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC