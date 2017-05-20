2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon priced from $86,090
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been priced from $86,090. The figure includes a $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,095 destination charge and is an absolute bargain when you consider the performance on offer and the exclusivity of the car.
