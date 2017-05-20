2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon price...

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon priced from $86,090

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: BenzConnection

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been priced from $86,090. The figure includes a $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,095 destination charge and is an absolute bargain when you consider the performance on offer and the exclusivity of the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) 1 hr andrewsorenson 48
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 6 hr Redwing 2,691
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... 22 hr NMaranto 1
Becky lewark zuchowski May 22 Darren Zuchowski 2
Max Zuchowski May 21 Darren Zuchowski 2
Gay Community Questions May 21 LookingFor 1
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Apr '17 Meghan 20
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC