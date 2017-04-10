What's Happening With El Mac's Mural ...

What's Happening With El Mac's Mural on the Flowers Building in Roosevelt Row?

El Mac, an internationally renowned artist who grew up in Phoenix, painted the mural on a west-facing wall of the Flowers building at Roosevelt and Fifth streets back in 2009 with Augustine Kofie. It features the profile of a woman's face, surrounded by geometric shapes.

