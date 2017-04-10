What's Happening With El Mac's Mural on the Flowers Building in Roosevelt Row?
El Mac, an internationally renowned artist who grew up in Phoenix, painted the mural on a west-facing wall of the Flowers building at Roosevelt and Fifth streets back in 2009 with Augustine Kofie. It features the profile of a woman's face, surrounded by geometric shapes.
