Vintage market will offer shabby chic art, furniture, jewelry

Friday Apr 21

If shabby chic is your style when it comes to art, furniture and jewelry, the Front Porch Pickins Vintage & Handmade Market might be your cup of tea. The market will include "rusty retro" and many handmade items with some history when it comes to Tumbleweed Park on East Germann Road in Chandler from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21st and 22nd, said Desiree Byrne, one of the owners of Front Porch Pickins.

