Video released in Chandler tattoo shop shooting
The Chandler Police Department says a second person has been arrested in a tattoo shop shooting that nearly ended with a young girl being shot. Police say 21-year-old Rafael Santos was involved in the altercation that happened at a tattoo parlor near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road Monday and was identified by witnesses.
