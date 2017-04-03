Two Restaurants Coming To SkySong in Late Summer
The complex along Scottsdale Road south of McDowell Road will be adding two new tenants New York Bagels 'N Bialys and Bitters to its 12,000-square-foot restaurant development from Wetta Ventures later this summer. This will be New York Bagels 'N Bialys' third Valley location, with others in Tempe and Scottsdale.
