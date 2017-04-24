TurbineAero, Inc. Announces Adam Gallo, Chief Financial Officer.
CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chandler, AZ- 4/26/2017 - TurbineAero is pleased to announce and welcome Adam Gallo as its Chief Financial Officer. Adam will lead all global aspects of Finance, IT and HR for TurbineAero which includes the Company's APU MRO facility, TurbineAero Repair, in Chandler, AZ, its component repair and specialty processes facilities in Tempe and Chandler, AZ, as well as TurbineAero Asia located in Chonburi, Thailand.
