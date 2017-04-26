The top high school in the country is in Arizona
Five of the top 10 high schools in the country are in Arizona, according to U.S. News and World Report. And they're all branches of the same charter school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Wed
|uKIDn
|5
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Apr 23
|Kpbracken
|2,135
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Apr 21
|Daytripper
|2,689
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Apr 21
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Apr 20
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Apr 19
|fool me once
|1
|The founding framers
|Apr 18
|Bob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC