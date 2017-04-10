Terrifying Video Shows 2 Bullets Narr...

Terrifying Video Shows 2 Bullets Narrowly Missing 4-Year-Old Girl's Head

A 4-year-old girl in Chandler, Arizona, was almost hit by two gunshots fired into the window of her grandfather's barbershop by a disgruntled patron of a nearby tattoo parlor, police said. Surveillance video released on Wednesday shows the girl sitting in a barbershop chair on Monday when a bullet suddenly crashes through the window, just inches from her head.

