SanTan Brewing Company introduces Brewer's Mac + Cheese
The entree is paired with the brewery's flagship beer, Devil's Ale, which is also used to braise the short rib in the dish. Framed by a jack cheese crust, made creamy with horseradish cheese sauce, and topped with green onion, the Brewer's Mac + Cheese is a filling dish for $13.25.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
