Precious Elements Jewelry and Coin offers fine jewelry at affordable prices
Although she loves everything having to do with jewelry, Hamideh was troubled by the way the stores marked up their prices. In order to help provide people with beautiful fine jewelry at prices that will not break the bank, Hamideh was inspired to open Precious Elements Jewelry and Coin in Chandler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|FLUSTRATED98
|344
|Donald Trump for President (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Abdellina Hussein
|15
|Dream Giveaway Contests-Arkansas-based
|Wed
|fool me once
|1
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|Leona Elkins
|2,688
|The founding framers
|Tue
|Bob
|7
|More voting in Mesa benefits the city
|Tue
|Tomas
|4
|The Success of Black Wall Street
|Tue
|Marilynn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC