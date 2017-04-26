Police arrest suspect in Snapchat thr...

Police arrest suspect in Snapchat threats to San Tan Elementary

Wednesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police arrest suspect in Snapchat threats to San Tan Elementary Chandler police became aware of threats at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2plyYYr Chandler police say they arrested a suspect Wednesday morning in connection with threats to San Tan Elementary School made through the social media app Snapchat.a Chandler police became aware of threats at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

