Police arrest suspect in Snapchat threats to San Tan Elementary
Police arrest suspect in Snapchat threats to San Tan Elementary Chandler police became aware of threats at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2plyYYr Chandler police say they arrested a suspect Wednesday morning in connection with threats to San Tan Elementary School made through the social media app Snapchat.a Chandler police became aware of threats at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.
