Plea hearing set in Arizona hacking case

Plea hearing set in Arizona hacking case

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Randall Charles Tucker of Apache Junction, Arizona, had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional damage to protected computers and threatening damage to protected computers for allegedly attacking municipal computers in March 2015 in the city of Madison and two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa. He is accused of carrying out a cyberattack that came three days after a police shooting of an unarmed man in Madison and interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) 8 hr Meghan 20
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Sun Papiloso 2,134
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sun Lisa Garrison 2,687
work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13) Apr 14 Sam George 7
Meth Apr 9 RedOVERit 3
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Apr 8 crimeblogger 9
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar '17 D D Home 7
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 17 at 9:10AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC