Plea hearing set in Arizona hacking case
Randall Charles Tucker of Apache Junction, Arizona, had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional damage to protected computers and threatening damage to protected computers for allegedly attacking municipal computers in March 2015 in the city of Madison and two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa. He is accused of carrying out a cyberattack that came three days after a police shooting of an unarmed man in Madison and interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Meghan
|20
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Papiloso
|2,134
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sun
|Lisa Garrison
|2,687
|work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Sam George
|7
|Meth
|Apr 9
|RedOVERit
|3
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Apr 8
|crimeblogger
|9
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|D D Home
|7
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC