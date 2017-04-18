PD: Man forced entry into two AZ Isla...

PD: Man forced entry into two AZ Islamic centers

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Officials are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who forced entry into the Islamic Center of the East Valley in Chandler and another center in Maricopa. Chandler police said on March 30 at 11:00 p.m, a white man forced entry into the mosque at Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 4 hr Leona Elkins 2,688
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) 9 hr Abdellina Hussein 13
The founding framers 20 hr Bob 7
More voting in Mesa benefits the city 20 hr Tomas 4
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Mon Meghan 20
work for nurses with stipulations on their license (Oct '13) Apr 14 Sam George 7
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar '17 D D Home 7
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC