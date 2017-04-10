PD: Child injured during Chandler sho...

PD: Child injured during Chandler shooting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Air15 video over the scene near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road showed several patrol cars and crime tape at a shopping center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 3 hr law43 2,677
Meth Sun RedOVERit 3
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Apr 8 crimeblogger 9
Paternity test are sexist towards women Apr 8 Cathy 12
The Success of Black Wall Street Apr 8 The American Truth 7
The founding framers Apr 7 The truth 5
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Apr 7 saving energy 3
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at April 11 at 7:52AM MST

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC