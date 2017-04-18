Man charged with luring a minor for s...

Man charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation

A Calhoun County man has been jailed in Arizona, facing a felony charge of trying to lure a young girl to his hotel room for sexual purposes. On March 9, police in Chandler, Ariz., a southeastern suburb of Phoenix, arrested Derek John Guthrie, 41, of Burlington, which is just south of Battle Creek.

