JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers to Showcase the...

JLT Mobile Computers to Showcase the Importance of Rugged IT Solutions for Mining Operations at CIM 2017 Convention in Montreal Teaming up with Arizona Commerce Authority, JLT Mobile Computers to highlight its VERSO 15 rugged computer, offering the most effective solution for demanding applications in the harsh environment of mining CHANDLER, Ariz., US, April 17th, 2017 * * * JLT Mobile Computers , a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, will be attending Canada's premier mining event, CIM 2017 Convention, from April 30 to May 3 at the Palais des CongrA s de MontrA©al to show its rugged computers with proven reliability that increases productivity and minimizes costly interruptions in mining operations.

