Former Mayor of Superior pleads guilty

Former Mayor of Superior pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Copper Basin News

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Jayme Valenzuela, the former Mayor of the Town of Superior, pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Theft, a class 6 undesignated felony. In July 2016, a State Grand Jury indicted Valenzuela on one count of theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Copper Basin News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa 58 min Giamati 8
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Tue VALLEY OF THE SUN 2,131
Special Needs Egg Hunt Tue Kayelynn 1
Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14) Tue Michael Giles 26
More voting in Mesa benefits the city Mon Valley Metro cust... 2
Donald Trump for President (Sep '16) Mon The rat-ings 10
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mon The Media 229
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,245 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC