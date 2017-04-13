Female kicker makes college football history with scholarship
But the senior at Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, made history when she signed a letter of intent to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school in Alamosa, Colorado. It's believed that Longo, 18, is the first female to earn a football scholarship to an NCAA school at the Division II level or higher - something she had no idea of until a signing ceremony Wednesday at her high school.
