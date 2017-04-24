East Valley JCC's Camp Rimon to hold ...

East Valley JCC's Camp Rimon to hold Sunday Funday

Camp Rimon will hold a Sunday Funday event from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the East Valley JCC, 908 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. The event is open to the community and will feature camp activities such as sports, drama, music and art.

