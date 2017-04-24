Chandler tattoo shop raising money for girl nearly shot
CHANDLER, AZ - The owner of a Chandler tattoo shop wants to help the little girl who almost got shot after an angry customer opened fire at a strip mall. Earlier this month, the child was injured by flying glass after bullets shattered the windows of a barber shop located next to Damaged Ink Tattoo and Body Piercing .
