Chandler resident talks about his career as a 911 operator
At night, when many people are at home unwinding after work, Spencer Jaeckel of Chandler is on high alert, responding to 911 calls made to the Gilbert Police Department. Jaeckel, 27, is a 911 operator, meaning he answers calls from residents about domestic violence, burglaries, assaults and other potentially life-threatening crimes.
